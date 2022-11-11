Revolucion: Five Visions

Not Available

This documentary reframes the Cuban revolution through the art of photography, focusing on the personal stories of five Cuban photographers whose lives and work span nearly five decades of revolution in Cuba. From Havana to Miami, photographers on both sides of the political divide reveal the Cuban people's resilient struggle for self-determination. Whether it is the passionate resistance of the revolutionary, or the individual artist's struggle to emerge as an independent voice in a collective society, the photographers in REVOLUCION reveal the defiance of revolutionaries and artists alike, and discover the power of art to