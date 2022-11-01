Not Available

2012 - no other date in the near future seems to be as important. In addition to many fictional natural disasters (like Emmerich's 2012) that refer to the end of a great cycle as mentioned in the ancient Mayan calendar, more and more people also predict a spiritual revolution that the earth is about to face. In REVOLUTION 2012, the biophysicist Dieter Broers verifies on the basis of scientific research results of different special fields, a spectacular connection between the solar activities, the geomagnetic field and the human psyche. It is not an accident that NASA keeps warning of the next solar maximum, which is expected around the years 2012 and 2013.