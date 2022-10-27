Revolution. Crossing the Andes

Not Available

1880, Buenos Aires. In a lost pension, a journalist interviews one of the last living men who crossed the Andes with San Martín. Manuel Esteban Corvalan was 15 years old then, and literacy was one of his secretaries.Your account will allow us to get into one of the greatest feats of military history, universal, crossing the Andes by an army of 5200 men from which to Chile, and in the privacy of its leader and conductor, one of the greatest men that the revolution has spawned.