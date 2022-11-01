Not Available

This film dissects the work and career of RATM and looks at their place in this always fascinating lineage of artists and performers who have spoken out on behalf of, and drawn attention to, the world's marginalized, downtrodden and oppressed. "Revolution In The Head - Rage Against The Machine and the Art Of Protest" features brand new interviews with: * Renowned producer and engineer Garth Richardson * RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE biographer Colin Devenish * The band's live sound engineer Dave "Rat" Levine * The man who signed RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, Michael Goldstone With further contributions from folk-protest singer and author Jerry Silverman, ex-Rolling Stone editor Joe Levy, and Professor of American Studies and English at Washington State University, T.V. Reed.