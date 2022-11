Not Available

A tale of love, lust, and radical politics in the city. Lizzy, a young woman from Eastern Europe, arrives in NYC to become an actress and finds herself working at a Russian grocery store. Soon, she meets Taja, a free minded ultra radical art performer, who wants to spread the seeds of freedom, love and anti consumerist society on the streets of NYC. Before long, Lizzy finds herself on a wild ride of desire and revolution.