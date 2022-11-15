Revolver Raja

Not Available

Ravi Teja plays a young man desperate to become a police officer, who becomes embroiled in a plot to pose as his lookalike in order to re-capture an infamous thug from rogue cops. The film revolves around two similar looking people, Baldev Sahay - a corrupt ACP in Kolkata and Tirupathi - a person aspiring to become a police officer in Hyderabad. The home minister of Kolkata recruits Tirupathi to play as Baldev to catch a gangster rescued by Baldev. Rest of the story is all about why Baldev became a corrupt cop and how Tirupathi executed the unfinished mission of Baldev.