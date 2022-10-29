RevPro: High Stakes 2014

Not Available

30 Minute Iron Fist Match For The Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship - Colt 'Boom Boom' Cabana (C) vs 'Party' Marty Scurll Undisputed British Tag Team Championship - The Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann & Ricochet) vs Swords of Essex (Paul Robinson & Will Ospreay) Tag Team Dream Match - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs Project Ego (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis) International Challenge Match - El Ligero vs Sonjay Dutt International Challenge Match - Josh Bodom vs Jay Lethal Singles Grudge Match - Sha Samuels vs Mark Andrews Plus an appearance from: 'The Icon' Sting