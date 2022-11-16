Not Available

Revue um Mitternacht

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DEFA

Despite the fact that production manager Kruse doesn't have the actors or the crew for the job, he recklessly boasts that he could direct a revue film. To prevent him losing face, Kruse brings together four people - a dramaturg, a composer, a writer and an architect - and gives them the thankless task of turning his idea into a film. Except for the relatively unknown composer Alexander Ritter, who is enthusiastically committed to the project, the other members of the team find themselves stuck in this mess.

Cast

