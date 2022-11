Not Available

After winning an award with his latest short film, Diego and his enthusiastic team decide to start a new adventure: filming his first feature film. It is 2009, one year prior to the commemoration of the centenary of the Mexican Revolution, so they decide to carry out the filming of a script published by the Mexican writer José Revueltas, entitled "Land and Freedom", which tells the odyssey of Emiliano Zapata and the revolutionaries of southern Mexico.