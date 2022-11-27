Not Available

This film is part of the Splash and Burn activist art campaign within a new forest restoration site on the borders of the Leuser Ecosystem, and reveals a Rewind symbol carved into a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. The narrative runs in reverse, rewinding the clock on deforestation to undo the damage caused by the unsustainable production of one of the world’s most versatile commodities. Beyond the industrialisation of the land, we end at the beginning, a thriving eco-system alive with wildlife. The concept mirrors the real world action of the NGOs Sumatran Orangutan Society and their partners in reclaiming land on the borders of the Leuser rainforests to rewild them with indigenous trees, expanding the boundaries of one of the most biodiverse places on Earth.