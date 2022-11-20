Not Available

Chronicling the rise from underground to over-ground, Rewind 4Ever is the definitive UK Garage music documentary. From the confines of the house party to the vibrant club scene and beyond, there has never been a more in depth look at the Garage genre. From the years of 1998 to 2002 UK Garage dominated the national charts. The most successful British dance genre to ever emerge from London’s underground, Rewind 4Ever travels back in time to uncover the untold story of a genre of music that defined an entire generation, still prevalent in today’s music world. The influence and legacy of Garage has been immense and the artists most known for putting it on the music map share their passion with you. The first British dance music documentary of its kind, here is the ultimate history of the birth, death and resurrection of Garage music.