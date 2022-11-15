Rewind: Die zweite Chance

Not Available

While investigating a murder case, police commissioner Richard Lenders meets a group of physicists who are supposed to help him decipher the complex formulas found with the corpse. When Lenders and his colleague, however, discover a chip in the victim’s head during the autopsy, they are confronted with the absurd possibility that the body might be from a completely different age. Another murder occurs, and there seem to be similarities in the two cases. While the inspectors try to find the murderer, Lenders experiences an increasing desire: could he use the chip to prevent further murders and change his own life story?