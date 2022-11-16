Not Available

In the wee small hours, an elderly King and a recently dethroned one receive an unexpected visit from their ghosts. The King himself is Juan Carlos I. The visiting ghosts are some of most important friends he has had in the course of his life, most of whom, are already dead. Their names are Don Juan, Alfonso de Borbón, Francisco Franco, Adolfo Suárez, Felipe González, Salvador Puig Antich... By dint of this visit from his ghosts, the King will take us on a horror trip remembering scattered snatches of his past life from his early childhood to his last nightmare, the selfsame Spanish monarchy.