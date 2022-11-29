Not Available

The idea for the project “Reykjavik Butterflies” was originally to create a narrative based film about art groups in Reykjavik. There were many artists that took part in this project, like musicians, street performers, illustrators, designers and filmmakers. They were alway presenting and performing new things every week. The most known art group was the street theater (“Götuleikhúsið”), like always their performance was impressive. Many artists that participated in the project are musicians. I chose three of them and used their music in the film. When I was halfway through filming, the idea changed into an experimental film. I decided to try to combine all of my filming and editing styles. I also experimented with new styles that I have never used before.