Although he is only eighteen, twenty-year-old Nadia (Yevgenya Dobrovolskaya) permits Sergei (Maksim Kisilev) to move into her apartment and share her bed. However, his callowness swiftly bores her, and she is unable to hide her increasing disdain for him. Understandably, this is a matter of some distress for him. Her contempt is more difficult for him to bear than she suspects, and one day he is provoked to murder her.