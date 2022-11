Not Available

The V-A-C art foundation is transforming the former GES-2 electric power station in Moscow into a new cultural space for the capital. In 2017, before work had even begun, a festival called Geometry of Now was held inside the station. As part of the festival, Wassily Kandinsky’s painting Dramatic and Mild was shown in Russia for the first time. In order to see the painting, visitors had to enter the workers’ recreation room, which measured just 4 x 4 metres.