Not Available

After 500 years working in a German castle, in the service of Von Salchichen Counts of Francfurt, Don Manuel Malasangre and his family -turned into vampire in weird circunstances- are presented the opportunity to come back home. They have bought a castle in their homeland by the internet. But when they set up the journey the problems start: a chain of incidents wich take them to meet other different creatures finishing in New York City, far from their initial destination.