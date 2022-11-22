Rhapsody in Zoo

Not Available

Utililizing from fair-to-passable-to-get the hook performers and acts, Mentone Musicals producer Milton Schwartzwald offers them all in a menagerie setting, with several humans, dressed in wild animal skins acting as audience members. Toss in Mark Plant---next seen on film years later---as an master-of-ceremonies dressed (or undressed as the case may be) like Tarzan. First act in this zoo is The Nagasake Tramp Band (all black performers)who do a couple of novelty instrument specialties, followed by Ruth Daye (aka Ruth Day) who does a tap dance that leaves Leo and the other audience lions roaring. Schwartzwald, never one not to know how to change the pace, then brings on The Ashburns, who trip through some ballroom dancing. Singer Evelyn Poe picks the pace back up with a hot-swing number. Evidently, on the premise that if one novelty band is good then two should be twice as good, The Kidoodlers make their entrance.