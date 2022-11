Not Available

Nature's bounty is not the only reason why Kerala is 'God's own Country'. It is a land of infinite variety, of infinite charm - like the festival that never end here. These festivals, like the world famous Thrissur Pooram and the Kodungallor Bharani, paint the days with vibrant colours and the nights with haunting beauty. This movie is one of a series of audiovisual trats of Kerala - a work of art to treasure, in order to keep coming back to this land.