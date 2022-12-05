Not Available

Rhapsody of Love follows the lives of four couples at different stages of their relationships and how sometimes life presents love when we least expect it. Events planner Jess meets photographer Justin at the wedding of her best friend Ben. Ben and Natasha are perfect for each other, but can they both support each other’s career aspirations. Then there’s Phil, always saying the wrong thing and looking for his next date. Romance, work and life all collide when an events planner and a wedding photographer meet and ignite sparks.