2009

From award-winning filmmakers Beverly and Dereck Joubert, comes the unbelievable story of the black rhino and those who are fighting to save the last of these amazing creatures. Infuriated and desperate after witnessing poachers kill the last black Rhino in Botswana, the Jouberts enlisted the help of the Botswana Defense Force and began a massive relocation effort. After years of hard work, a small population of black rhinos is now thriving in Botswana.