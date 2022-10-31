Rhod Gilbert and The Cat That Looked Like Nicholas Lyndhurst

Not Available

Following his top-selling debut DVD release in 2009 and sensational performances on Live At The Apollo, and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, multi-award winning comedian Rhod Gilbert is back! Here, Rhod brings us his unique brand of observational comedy focussing on life’s minor exasperations. Stung by accusations that he over-reacts, Rhod sets out on an emotional rollercoaster of a journey to discover the truth. Is he, as he believes, a visionary in a sea of closed minds, or has he, as everyone else believes, got anger-management problems?