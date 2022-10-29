Rhod Gilbert: The Man With The Flaming Battenberg Tattoo

Not Available

Rhod's stand-up rants on life's minor irritations are legendary, but this year, he's a more mellow fellow altogether. After a course of anger management therapy, he's now so laid-back he even let someone tattoo a Battenberg on him. In this brand new show Rhod recounts the hilarious and turbulent lead-up to a make-or-break trip to New York with his on-off girlfriend. Will the new, chilled-out Rhod get his girl and live happily ever after, or will it be microwaved baked potato for one again? Could it be the Mr Angry of comedy as you've never seen him before?