Not Available

'Rhonda and Ruby' follows doggy mommy blogger, Rhonda, and her dog, Ruby, through a regular day in their lives which includes: breakfast, canine clothes shopping, a puppy play date, a canine therapy session, and bedtime. Rhonda provides hilarious insight to her feelings throughout the day. Anyone who loves their pet like a child will fall in love with Rhonda and Ruby's relationship. It is as if Ruby is Rhonda's daughter and she believes she deserves the mommy of the year award. The two are inseparable! Comedy of manners similar to what is scene in 'Best of Show'.