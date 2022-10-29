1951

Rhubarb

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 1951

Studio

Paramount

Rich, eccentric T.J. Banner adopts a feral cat who becomes an affectionate pet. Then T.J. dies, leaving to Rhubarb most of his money and a pro baseball team, the Brooklyn Loons. When the team protests, publicist Eric Yeager convinces them Rhubarb is good luck. But Eric's fiacee Polly seems to be allergic to cats, and the team's success may mean new hazards for Rhubarb.

Cast

Jan SterlingPolly Sickles
Gene LockhartThaddeus J. Banner
William FrawleyLen Sickles
Taylor HolmesP. Duncan Munk
Willard WatermanOrlando Dill
Henry SlateDud Logan

