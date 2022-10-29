Rich, eccentric T.J. Banner adopts a feral cat who becomes an affectionate pet. Then T.J. dies, leaving to Rhubarb most of his money and a pro baseball team, the Brooklyn Loons. When the team protests, publicist Eric Yeager convinces them Rhubarb is good luck. But Eric's fiacee Polly seems to be allergic to cats, and the team's success may mean new hazards for Rhubarb.
|Jan Sterling
|Polly Sickles
|Gene Lockhart
|Thaddeus J. Banner
|William Frawley
|Len Sickles
|Taylor Holmes
|P. Duncan Munk
|Willard Waterman
|Orlando Dill
|Henry Slate
|Dud Logan
