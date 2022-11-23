Not Available

This show brings together legendary artists of the 1960s and 1970s for a once-in-a-lifetime event: Ben E. King and The Drifters, Jerry Butler reuniting with The Impressions for the first time since 1958, as well as The Isley Brothers, Percy Sledge, Eddie Holman, Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Chi-Lites and many more performers singing their most memorable hits, rhythm & blues and soul classics from the '60s and '70s. In salute to several more of the greatest artists of the time, Rhythm and Blues 40: A Soul Spectacular also broadcasts rarely seen footage of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, James Brown, and others, performing some of their most unforgettable hits. The program is co-hosted by Dionne Warwick, Jerry "The Iceman" Butler,Sam Moore of Sam and Dave, each of whom also performs, and Richard "Shaft" Roundtree.