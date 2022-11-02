Not Available

Rhythm & Blues

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Winters Hollywood Entertainment Holdings Corporation

John (Paul Blackthorne), lonely and living in London, unexpectedly meets outlandish druggie skinhead Byron (Ian Henderson), and suddenly, John's life turns to wacky. When Byron takes him to Boys Galore, a gay escort agency, John is introduced to wealthy American Bad Daddy (Angus MacInnes), who hires John on the spot. But the hovering presence of a strange and sinister Ripper, another rent boy, threatens derail the evening of fun in this gay thriller comedy.

Cast

Angus MacInnesBad Daddy
Paul BlackthorneJohn

