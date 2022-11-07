Not Available

Rhythm of Destiny

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Magnum Films Limited

Two brothers Ah B and Dee live in two different worlds. Ah B decided to quit his smuggling business for a new life. He opens a nightclub to put his younger brother's singing talent in the limelight. Confrontation and fighting in the club at a singing contest unfolds drug deals of partners of Ah B. Innocently involved in the smuggling case Ah B is sentenced for a long-term jail. Misunderstandings override love of the siblings. As time goes by, in the name of love can the two brothers live under the same sky?

Cast

Aaron KwokLee Ka Wah
Sharla Cheung ManSiu Hung
Wu MaUncle Kau
Shing Fui-OnSuperman
Lucy LiuDonna
Lisa Chiao ChiaoBee's mother

