Rhythm of Two Figures

    “This film was part of my thesis presentation at Chelsea College of Art in 1969. It expresses my interest in the human form and how two human forms can come together in various ways. My morphology teacher was also a dancer and he is the one in black moving with the white me in the cube. The film also includes photos I took, a number with multiple exposures, and drawings I did from the photos and from the work of Eadweard Muybridge, whose studies in motion inspired me.” - Penny Slinger

