1940

Rhythm on the River

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 27th, 1940

Studio

Paramount

Popular songwriter Oliver Courtney has been getting by for years using one ghost writer for his music and another for his lyrics. When both writers meet at an inn, they fall in love and then try to sell their songs under their own name. The problem is every song publisher thinks they're copying Courtney's style.

Cast

Mary MartinCherry Lane
Basil RathboneOliver Courtney
Oscar LevantBilly Starbuck
Oscar ShawCharlie Goodrich
Charley GrapewinUncle Caleb
Lillian CornellMillie Starling

View Full Cast >

Images