Rhythm on the River

Popular songwriter Oliver Courtney has been getting by for years using one ghost writer for his music and another for his lyrics. When both writers meet at an inn, they fall in love and then try to sell their songs under their own name. The problem is every song publisher thinks they're copying Courtney's style.
|Mary Martin
|Cherry Lane
|Basil Rathbone
|Oliver Courtney
|Oscar Levant
|Billy Starbuck
|Oscar Shaw
|Charlie Goodrich
|Charley Grapewin
|Uncle Caleb
|Lillian Cornell
|Millie Starling
View Full Cast >