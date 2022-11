Not Available

Four short vignettes in this early animated film. In the first, shadows pull away to reveal a puddle, and automobile and bicycle tires pass through it. In the second, cutout shadows of a variety of shoes of people walking are seen. The third is a flurry of geometric forms. In the fourth, the playing card spade courts the heart and pushes away the club, but eventually the club returns, beats up the spade, and wins the heart. (Source: AniDB)