Returning to its traditional home at Fairford after a two year absence the Royal International Air Tattoo lived up to all expectations. The biggest and most spectacular air show in the world featured more than 400 aircraft and 18 hours of display action. There's a flypast of the B-2, a special report on the B-52, cockpit cameras on-board an F-15. An embarrassing and show-stopping crash of the Italian G-222 is fully and exclusively covered.