RIAT 2005 - The Royal International Air Tattoo

Welcome to RIAT 2005 – arguably the biggest and best air show in the world – for all the spectacular flying action from both days of the event! There’s also a bonus “Behind the Scenes at RIAT” extra feature! The Royal Air Force flew a terrific series of displays. The Red Arrows as well as the new Typhoon T1, and a complement of fast jets. Four C-130s flew a ‘Missing Man’ formation poignant tribute to the crew lost in Iraq and a C-17 Globemaster opened the show each day with an impressive short field performance. Other highlights include the first European air show appearance of the Boeing Scan Eagle UAV, the 50th Anniversary of the infamous U-2 spyplane, the BBMF Lancaster marking the 60th anniversary of VE Day – and much, much more.