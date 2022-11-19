Not Available

RIAT 2010 - The Royal International Air Tattoo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Highlights of the show were the F22 Raptor and the first UK airshow appearance of the A400M. There was also a stunning sequence commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Other displays include: Avro Vulcan XH558, F18 Super Hornet, Gripen, F16, Tornado GR4, Lancaster, Typhoon, Harrier, Red Arrows, Patrouille Suisse, Patrouille de France, Chinook, C17 Globemaster and the KC135. There are also in-cockpit minicam footage from the Belgian F16, French Air Force Alphajet, Royal Netherlands Air Force Apache, Messerschmitt 109, Spitfire and the "We Fly" team.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images