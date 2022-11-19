RIAT 2010 - The Royal International Air Tattoo

Not Available

Highlights of the show were the F22 Raptor and the first UK airshow appearance of the A400M. There was also a stunning sequence commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Other displays include: Avro Vulcan XH558, F18 Super Hornet, Gripen, F16, Tornado GR4, Lancaster, Typhoon, Harrier, Red Arrows, Patrouille Suisse, Patrouille de France, Chinook, C17 Globemaster and the KC135. There are also in-cockpit minicam footage from the Belgian F16, French Air Force Alphajet, Royal Netherlands Air Force Apache, Messerschmitt 109, Spitfire and the "We Fly" team.