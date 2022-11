Not Available

Get up close to the action as you re-live the fantastic sights and displays from the Royal International Air Tattoo 2013! Highlights include; behind-the-scenes 'Under The Radar' at RIAT, features on the Airbus A400M, the Flying Bulls, Red Arrows and Patrouille de France, as well as an interview with Sir David Jason, Honorary Vice Patron of the Air Tattoo.