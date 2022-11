Not Available

One of the first and coolest, factions in Sports Entertainment was The Four Horsemen. This stable was a powerful group that ran roughshod over WCW and lasted for the better part of a decade with its various members, including 16-time World Champion "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair (the constant among the Four Horsemen) as well as other members: Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, Sting, Lex Luger, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and more.