Ricardo Bär

Ricardo Bar (22) is a young man who lives with his family in a little farm, in the border of Brazil and Argentina. There is mainly the jungle and the settlers, descendants of German immigrants. Ricardo doesn't want to inherit his father's land; he wants to become a pastor. Problems begin when Ricardo and the community tell the directors to stop shooting and leave. From that moment on Ricardo Bar tells two stories: one about a deal, the directors' offer to Ricardo in order to be able to shoot the film, and the other about Ricardo's life at this moment, his reaction to the director's offer, reenacted for the camera.