Ricardo Becher, Recta Final

Not Available

The filmmaker, writer and teacher-teacher Ricardo Becher likes extreme decisions, both in his life and in his work. Now, at 80 years of age, he begins a new book called “Recta Final”, about his geriatric experience. Lipgot portrays the present of the filmmaker, at the same time that he reviews his history, from his first shorts and the collaboration with Torre Nilsson, passing through the fundamental "Shot of Grace" (1969) - a film that defied its time and was censored -, leading to the new movement that Becher founded with his students: digital neo-expressionism