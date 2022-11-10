Not Available

Rich Bitches have everything and they know it. But Private knows we all would like to see that smug snotty look wiped off their faces as they give into their inner slut. In Private´s tribute to the 1%, Violette goes dress shopping and gets some very personal attention from two hung salesmen who are more than happy to pound her rich ass into submission. Spoiled brat Alexis Crystal uses her chauffeur to open more than just the car door. Amy Wild celebrates the purchase of a villa in her own way with a double helping of cock to stretch her ass and pussy in a rampant DP. Anissa Kate and Kira Queen have a feisty threesome featuring their natural big tits bouncing around a lucky guy’s face and cock. Finally Angel Piaff gives away her exclusive twat for the biggest dick possible.