Rich Hall: 3:10 To Humour

Catch the king of rapid fire wit perform his sell out ‘3:10 TO HUMOUR’ show. Rich Hall’s critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony. Renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quick fire banter with audiences, and delightful musical sequences, Rich Hall’s plain-spoken growling indignation and acerbic observations have an unerring talent for hitting his targets with precision every time, leaving his audience hanging on every word and winning him fans all over the globe. Recorded in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, ‘3:10 TO HUMOUR’ is Perrier Award winner Rich Hall at his best.