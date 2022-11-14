Rich Hall's Working for the American Dream

Not Available

In this sobering look at the current state of the American Dream, comedian Rich Hall explains how the US viewed and treated labour throughout its history and why this inevitably led to the economic and social problems Americans face today. Award-winning comedian Rich Hall explores the American dream and the dictum that came over with the very first pilgrims who set foot on Plymouth Rock - work hard and you will succeed. With his sharp wit and acerbic insight, Rich looks at how Americans strive to achieve this dream and how it's been explored and perpetuated by politicians, industrialists, artists, writers and film-makers.