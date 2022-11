Not Available

Enjoy the out-of-control craziness of West Coast punk rock band Rich Kidz on LSD, which presents a bunch of their songs including "Beautiful Feeling," "Scab on My Brain," "Excerpt from Trash TV," "In Your Mind," "Feelings of Hate" and many more. Featuring over a decade of live performances, music videos, backstage footage and candid home movies, this program will surely entertain the band's rowdy and rebellious fans.