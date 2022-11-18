Rich Man in Rolls Royce Isn't Happy Until This Stranger Changes His Life

Not Available

When a wealthy entrepreneur (cryptically known only as "Sir") witnesses a boastful social media post by a wealthier friend, it sends the businessman into a jealous, spiral of self-doubt. With only his faithful employee Harvey to lean on, salvation comes in the form of a wide-eyed, window-tapping automobile enthusiast. Directed by Dhar Mann, what begins as a mediation on the vulnerability of even our most wealthy citizens soon evolves into a citywide odyssey meeting a cast of varied and diverse Americans who have one simple thing in common. A treatise on modern American class division and how that the shackles of our immutably class lines, may in fact be the ties that bind us together.