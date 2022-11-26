Not Available

Rich Piana is a man known for having a personality as big as his massive physique. A bodybuilder who gained massive fame as a controversial YouTube personality, Rich Piana sadly passed away in 2017 due to heart complications. From the Director of "Generation Iron" the Rich Piana Chronicles documents a raw and uncut look into the final year of his life. Part tribute to his legacy, part revealing look into the man behind the persona - the Rich Piana Chronicles is an intimate look at a man who left a permanent mark on the fitness industry. Unfiltered. Uncensored. In his own words.