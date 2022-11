Not Available

Since it's first movies, Bourgeois women have been part of the Dorcel universe. In almost 40 years, they went from the status of rich women patiently waiting for their husbands in their manors and having some good time with their butlers to the status of strong independant women taking responsability for their perversions. Here, Marc Dorcel gives you the opportunity to watch some of his most perverse bourgeois women.