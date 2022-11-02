Not Available

Exploring hundreds of years of history, Richard Hammond embarks on an entertaining travelogue examining the popular and enduring myths and legends surrounding the Holy Grail. Thought by many to be the very cup from which Jesus drank at the Last Supper, the Holy Grail has haunted public imagination for centuries but left many unanswered questions. Does the Grail exist or not and what exactly is it? Richard Hammond and the Holy Grail (BBC ONE) is an intriguing 5,000- mile journey to find out.