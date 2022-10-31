Richard Herring: Hitler Moustache

Not Available

Has Adolf Hitler ruined that little moustache for everyone? The only time you'll see it these days is carved into the pubic hair of a naughty lady. Is it possible to reclaim the toothbrush moustache (as it should be called) for comedy? After all, Chaplin had it first. In the critically acclaimed "Hitler Moustache," comedian Richard Herring determines to find as well as discovering how people will respond to this contentious face furniture when it's growing out of his face. Will they assume he's crazy or a fascist or both? Will they spit at him, punch him or just laugh in his face?