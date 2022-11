Not Available

Richard Herring shares with us his mission to make something of his sad comedian's existence through a catalogue of seemingly impossible challenges. So will he succeed in running the London marathon, going skydiving, and dating 50 women in 50 nights? Or will he fail in his vain attempt to prove his superiority to the Greek demi-god? And does stealing Germaine Greer's bra strictly count as a Herculean task? Yes, I suppose it does...