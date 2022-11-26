Richard III: The Burial of the King

Not Available

Richard III - the king found under a council car park in Leicester in 2012 - will be buried in the city's cathedral. Channel 4 is broadcasting live and exclusively from Leicester in a special programme presented by Jon Snow with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Arthur Williams and Sonali Shah. This first part captures the climax of the procession of the king's mortal remains to the site of his death at Bosworth Battlefield, through the streets of Leicester and to the service that marks his reception into Leicester Cathedral, with a sermon given by the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols. Channel 4 assembles leading historians, actors and politicians descendants of the king and key participants in his rediscovery, to ask who Richard really was and what his place in British history should now be. Then Channel 4 returns to Leicester Cathedral for exclusive live coverage of the reburial.