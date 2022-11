2005

Displaying his comic chops and impeccable timing, self-deprecating jokester Richard Jeni will have you in stitches with his riotous brand of humor as he takes aim at political extremists on both sides of the aisle, Martha Stewart and Michael Jackson. From mocking stoners watching a congressional session to poking fun at religious fundamentalists, Jeni leaves no irreverent stone unturned in this rollicking HBO special.